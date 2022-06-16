Ginni Thomas willing to testify to ‘clear up misconceptions’ about her support for Trump’s coup: report
Ginni Thomas (By Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America - Ginni Thomas, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56638177)

After yet another bombshell report on efforts by Ginni Thomas to overturn the 2020 election, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has said she will now cooperate with the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions," Thomas told the far-right Daily Caller. "I look forward to talking to them."

The publication noted she "did not immediately respond when pressed on what misconceptions the committee has."

Ginni Thomas speaking with the far-right publication came one day after The Washington Post reported she had emailed "coup memo" author John Eastman.

And it comes less than a week after the newspaper reported she pressured 29 GOP legislators to overturn Arizona's 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden.

In March, it was reported the select committee has obtained text messages between Ginni Thomas and Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that showed her pushing Trump's attempted coup and pushing outrageous QANON conspiracy theories.

