'He deserves it': Morning Joe piles on Giuliani after Georgia booking

Before delving into Wednesday night's chaotic Republican Party presidential debate, "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough and conservative attorney George Conway addressed New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani being booked in an Atlanta jail on racketeering charges yesterday.



Discussing the fall of the man once heralded as "America's mayor," Scarborough kicked off the discussion with, "He deserves it."



"As we look at these [Georgia] mug shots, they all understand it is a very serious moment," Scarborough prompted Conway who expressed dismay at how far Giuliani has fallen after Scarborough stated, "What a sad, sad fall for a man who didn't have to be there. "

"No, it's absolutely stunning," Conway began. "I remember being a law clerk in New York for the federal appeals court there in 1987 and '88. You know, he was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Basically, you know, 10 percent or 20 percent of the briefs were, you know, had his name on it."



"He was defending RICO convictions, trying to get them affirmed, and now he is charged with RICO," he continued. "If you had told me then or told me at the end of 2001 that 20, 30 years later, he would be a penniless, almost friendless -- though he did have the private jet, I don't know where that came from -- a criminal defendant in a Georgia state racketeering case, I would have looked at you like you were insane."



"But that's where we are," he added, "It's just stunning to see this fall. And it gets worse, he might not be able to pay a lawyer. I don't know where this goes for him other than it is going to keep going down."



