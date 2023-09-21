New groping allegations against Giuliani add fuel to his sexual harassment lawsuit worries: analysis

Reacting to new allegations from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani groped her as the Jan.6 insurrection was playing out, a former prosecutor who worked out of the Southern District of New York U.S. attorney's office suggested the bombshell news could play a part in an existing sexual harassment civil suit Giuliani is already facing.

Speaking with CNN's John Berman, Jessica Roth of the Cardozo School of Law pointed out that Noelle Dunphy, who is suing the former New York City mayor for over $10 million could use the Hutchinson allegations to bolster her case against Giuliani.

According to a book written by Hutchinson, Giuliani was "like a wolf closing in on its prey" when he reached his hand "under my blazer, then my skirt," which led her to flee from him.

"I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh. He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced. My eyes dart to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who flashes a leering grin," she wrote.

In her lawsuit against Giuliani, Dunphy accused him of "sexual assault and harassment, wage theft, and other misconduct."

"He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands —which came virtually anytime, anywhere— was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation," her complaint states while also including crude comments he made to her that were recorded and will be used as evidence.

Appearing on CNN, Roth said Dunphy could seek to have Hutchinson provide testimony about Giuliani's predatory behavior.

Discussing the former Trump lawyer's mounting legal fees that has one of his lawyers suing him for non-payment, Roth explained, "It's a question of how much money he's going to pay. So it's going to add to his legal troubles, his financial troubles which we know are mounting. He has legal debts related to that case and other cases. He's also sued by a former assistant for allegations of sexual misconduct and Cassidy Hutchinson's allegations could be important in that case."

