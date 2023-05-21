Trumpworld has a 'vested interest' in Rudy Guiliani settling out of court with new accuser: legal expert

According to a former prosecutor, allegations that former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was selling presidential pardons for millions likely has some members of Trumpworld worried about what he might say under oath if the civil suit filed by a former associate goes to trial.

Earlier in the week, the former New York City mayor was slammed with a $10 million lawsuit, with former aide Noelle Dunphy alleging wage theft, sexual harassment, money laundering and the selling of pardons.

Discussing the alleged pardon selling on MSNBC on Sunday morning with fill-in host Charles Blow, former prosecutor David Henderson stated that the last thing Donald Trump and anyone who may have received a pardon -- legitimate or not -- wants is Giuliani being put on the stand and asked about the allegations.

With that in mind, he suggested the former Trump lawyer will likely be under wilting pressure to settle as soon as possible.

"We have to talk about this in two separate contexts," Henderson told the host. "The specific context in terms of what it means legally, but then we also have to talk about it in the context of what this means in the overall makeup of this case. In that context, Giuliani has a couple of problems here. The first one is: juries don't like lawyers -- plain and simple. They barely like us when we're standing up in front of them arguing, they definitely don't like us when we are on trial."

"The only thing they like less than lawyers are liars," he added, "and by the time this case gets to trial, there's going to be any number of things that can be used to impeach Giuliani based on his credibility, his ability to testify truthfully."

"Now, the law is a game of nerves," he elaborated. "Add to that, when we start to talk about him selling pardons, we're not just talking about how that comes up in the context of the courtroom that this case it may be tried in. It also means that lots of people have a vested interest in preventing him from talking and preventing this case from moving forward which means there's going to be pressure on him to resolve it sooner rather than later."

