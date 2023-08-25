Former GOP chairman blasts Jim Jordan for his new probe on Fani Willis: 'This is obstruction'

Former Republican Party chairman, Michael Steele, blasted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Friday morning for attempting to aid Donald Trump's defense.

Speaking to "Morning Joe," Steele attacked the "obstruction" of justice that Jordan is attempting to employ by demanding that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis report to him.

One week after announcing the indictment of 19 people, including former President Donald Trump, Jordan and House Republicans announced an investigation into Willis and her office.

The “indictment and prosecution implicate substantial federal interests, and the circumstances surrounding your actions raise serious concerns about whether they are politically motivated," the letter from Jordan says. He demanded a collection of details and evidence that tied the office to the federal government. Willis has previously said that her office receives limited federal funding.

Jordan tried the same move with New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who shot down his efforts due to a pending investigation. Bragg has since launched his own lawsuit, saying that Jordan threatened prosecutors and is attempting to obstruct his investigation.

Co-host Joe Scarborough called it nothing more than a "gesture."

"Of course, Joe. Of course it is!" exclaimed Steele. "There's not a serious member among them. They're not looking to counter-propose to President [Joe] Biden's infrastructure or inflation legislation. You know, Republicans got bored with that and moved on. When it comes to the politics of drama and the politics of reality TV, that's the space that Jim Jordan is good in. That's the space."

He went on to blast Jordan for being incapable of holding "one serious hearing" during his tenure as chair of the Judiciary Committee.

"So, the reality of it is, this is the block and tackle portion of our program," Steele explained. "Fani Willis has done what she should do. Jim Jordan knows damn well he has no jurisdiction here but, you know, most Americans don't know that, so he throws up paper and goes, 'Oh, you know, you have to tell me everything you're doing, request and I've got to make sure you're not spending money' — you know, and people go, 'Oh, this is serious." No, folks, it's not serious. This is obstruction. He has no interest in this case. It doesn't involve his committee. There is no oversight here."

He asked to see the rules in the House where the chair of Judiciary has a direct interest in the prosecution of a local state felony case.

"They don't have it," Steele continued. "So let's, again, pull the lens back. Bring the noise down, and understand what is playing out here. This is all about the Donald Trump protection racket that the GOP has stuck themselves in and now don't want to get out of."

