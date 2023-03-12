Man on Kavanaugh's lawn was called an assassin — but plot to kill Whitmer was called a kidnapping: governor

Speaking to CNN's Chris Wallace, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) compared the plot to kidnap and kill her with the man that was outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home and it was treated more seriously.

The reference was to a man that came to Kavanaugh's home and ultimately called the police on himself. She said that in the media it was treated as something so serious that Congress had to pass additional resources to care for Supreme Court Justices.

Whitmer's case, however, is treated like nothing more than a kidnapping idea.

"This wasn't a kidnapping plot," said Wallace. "This was an assassination plot."

"Let's look at how different attempts get covered, right?" said Whitmer. "Justice Kavanaugh had someone show up on his lawn and turned himself in. One person, and it's been covered as an assassination attempt. Rightly so. But there were a dozen people who trained for months and steaked out my house and had plans to execute me, and it was covered as a kidnapping plot. These plotters had no intention of keeping me. They were not gonna call somebody for ransom. There were gonna execute me kinda like you see happening in terrorist situations and that was the plan."

She said that it certainly took a toll on her family because people with long guns were standing outside of the gate of the Governor's mansion and that they could hear the "visceral ugliness."

See the exchange with Whitmer and Wallace below or at the link here: