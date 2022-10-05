Florida man stormed into police station demanding a white cop hear his complaint -- then everything went downhill

According to WPLG News 10, a man who came into the South Miami Police Department to accuse a fast food worker spitting on him for using a racial slur was himself arrested after also using racial slurs against Black police officers after demanding a white officer take his complaint, and then later attacking them.

"Body camera video captured 61-year-old Mark Geltzer after South Miami police said he verbally assaulted a 17-year-old cashier at a McDonalds back in July," reported Roy Ramos. "He admitted to calling the cashier a 'useless n-word.' After the incident, police said Geltzer arrived to the department’s lobby to report that the girl working at the fast food restaurant spit on him, accusations police said were unfounded."

Asst. Chief Charles Nanney summed up the situation thusly: "He wasn’t happy about that, he comes to our station here demanding to get a white officer."

"Nanney said not only did Geltzer demand a white officer help him, but the assistant chief said the man went on to spew racial slurs toward his senior dispatch manager," WPLG's report continued. "'He gets into an argument with her over getting a new officer and calls her the n-word,' Nanney said. "Nanney said Geltzer was trespassed and told to leave that night."

"Fast forward to this past Friday, when Geltzer returned to the department," said the report. "Surveillance video showed him stumbling into the lobby where he continues on his racist rants, demanding the narrative on his report be changed, Nanney said. 'He calls our senior Black detective the n-word,' Nanney said."

According to the report, Geltzer was armed with gun when he confronted the police the second time, and then when turned away again, tried to run down an officer with his car in the parking lot. At this point his luck ran out; police followed him home to Coral Gables, arrested him, and he was charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

A number of racial incidents in the Sunshine State have generated national attention in recent months. In September, a man was arrested after trying to run down a prominent Black historian from Florida International University. That same month, a commercial landlord in Miami shouted the N-word at one of his tenants, a former NFL star, who was asking him to test the facilities for mold.

Watch the original report below.