'At what point do they get tired of losing?' Morning Joe calls on GOP to pull the plug on Herschel Walker
In this file photo, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a "Unite Georgia Bus Tour," at The Mill on Etowah, on Sept. 27, 2022, in Canton, Georgia. - Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski ripped Republicans for propping up Herschel Walker despite his obvious lack of qualifications.

GOP senators are continuing to rally around the former football star, whose own family has questioned his capabilities, in his Dec. 6 runoff election against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), even though Democrats have already locked up a Senate majority in this month's midterm elections.

"They go all-in, Republicans, with election denial, all-in with crazy conspiracy theories, QAnon garbage, the worst, least qualified candidates, the celebrity [candidates] -- go all-in and keep losing," Scarborough said. "At what point do they get tired of losing? Why do Republicans not grow weary of losing? Why will they not do what it takes to win elections?"

Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) have campaigned alongside Walker, literally flanking him side-by-side and doing all the talking, and Brzezinski said she was appalled by their efforts.

"It's embarrassing and condescending and almost, well, in a subtle way, racist, what they're doing," Brzezinski said, "propping up this guy who's totally unqualified, probably mentally not up to par, struggling, and intellectually struggling. Not fit for the job, and we've said this from the very beginning, that, you know -- he's challenged emotionally, obviously. He's had mental, serious mental health challenges. He's talked about them. Doesn't look like he's -- you know, we don't know where he is with it. You talk to his family. They say he's just not equipped in any way."

Watch the video below or at this link.

