Former prosecutor predicts a  'second wave' of Jack Smith indictments in D.C.

According to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, expect more indictments coming from special counsel Jack Smith against allies of Donald Trump, likely to be filed in Washington, D.C.



Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang about the three dozen unindicted co-conspirators listed in Friday's Georgia grand jury report, Kirschner noted that they may have not been part of the 19-defendant RICO indictment -- which included the former president -- already in progress, but they could see themselves hauled into court at a later date.



That, in turn, led him to suggest he expects Jack Smith to make a third indictment filing.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?



"Here's the outlier, Katie," the former prosecutor explained. "These people, who were named for indictment, but we haven't seen them show up in an indictment yet, they could be indicted in the future"



"Think about the Jack Smith's indictment that was handed down in Washington, D.C.," he stated. "There are six pretty important, unnamed, but pretty well-identified co-conspirators in that case. And I have every expectation that we will see a second wave of indictments in Washington, D.C. of those, thus far, unindicted co-conspirators."



"So it could be that [Fulton County District Attirney] Fani Willis is not yet done indicting people in Georgia," he added.



Watch below or at the link.