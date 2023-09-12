Congressman belittles James Comer for having 'low T' hearings that don't connect with Americans

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) belittled Rep. James Comer (R-KY) for failing to find anything that links President Joe Biden to an international crime syndicate.

Speaking to Dr. Jason Johnson on MSNBC Monday, Moskowitz joked he was starting to "feel bad" for Comer due to all of the failures and humiliations.

He began talking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who wants to break away from the United States and start her own country.

"I mean look, Marjorie Taylor Greene came out just the other day and said she's recommending some states start seceding from the union, so when she starts her new country, she can be in charge of impeachment in that new place," said Moskowitz. "But it's fascinating, right? We're watching Freedom Caucus members fight amongst themself over Joe Biden's impeachment. I didn't have that on my bingo card that Joe Biden's impeachment would be dividing the Republican Party, but it's exactly where the status of the House Republicans is right now. They have no direction, they don't know whether they want to fund the government, whether they want to impeach the president."

That's when Moskowitz turned to the Oversight Committee chairman and his ongoing 2023 failures.

"And to be quite honest, I'm starting to feel bad for James Comer," he said. "These low-T hearings are just not connecting with the American people because they're just throwing darts at the board. Now you have Freedom Caucus members admitting no evidence on Joe Biden. That's the bumper sticker right there."

See the interview with the gentlemen below or at the link here.