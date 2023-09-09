'Dad went to the Capitol with a gun': J6 rioter's family still reeling after son turned him in

In an extensive interview with the Washington Post, the family of a man who now sits in jail for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection admits their lives remain in shambles in part because his teenage son turned his father into the FBI.

The Post's Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff sat down with the wife and children of Guy Reffitt, who was arrested in a raid at his home and charged with obstruction of justice and unlawful trespassing related to Jan. 6.

That all came about after son Jackson put it, "Actions are actions. Dad went to the Capitol with a gun. He walked up the Capitol steps with a gun on his hip.”

That in turn, tore the family apart with sisters Peyton and Sarah, and their mom Nicole telling him they "felt a lack of empathy on our part from you afterwards," to which he replied, "It’s not that I’m proud of it, or I’m so happy about it."

As the report notes, things went downhill from there as Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 87 months in prison. --which was a record for a Jan. 6 defendant at the time -- after his son testified against him at his trial.

According to the Post, "After riotersstormed the Capitol, relatives and friends who disagreed with their actions faced a difficult choice: Should they turn their loved ones over to authorities? Could they continue to have relationships with people accused of trying to interfere with the peaceful transition of power? Divisions that had been growing since the election of Donald Trump to the presidency were torn even wider in living rooms and family group chats across the country."

Case in point, "Since the Capitol riot, Peyton had watched her family come apart. Her brother moved out right before the CNN interview. Her mother, a former department store operations manager, left their Dallas suburb and moved to D.C. to attend nearly every Jan. 6 trial in support of the defendants. Peyton eventually moved in with her sister, Sarah, 26, after enduring regular panic attacks brought on by her family’s public falling out."

"The sisters, fiercely loyal to their father but 'disturbed' by the attack on the Capitol, as Peyton said, thought Guy had been given an unfairly long sentence. They blamed Trump for how that January day in 2021 had played out. Jackson did, too, but he also believed his father was an 'active threat' and an adult who was responsible for his actions. Nicole thought her husband was standing up for a president who had been cheated out of an election victory," the Post is reporting, adding that, at a recent get-together, "...they were getting answers to questions that had lingered in their minds for two years. Peyton found out that Jackson didn’t text back all those times because he was dealing with his own anxiety and didn’t feel that he knew the right thing to say. And everyone was really hearing what the youngest had to say."

“It’s so hard for so many families when maybe one person wants so badly to reconcile things but another person in their family may have no will to do so. It could have easily been us." Peyton told her family.

The report notes that the family hopes for a return some semblance of normalcy when Guy gets out of jail.

