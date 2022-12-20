You'll find out how the FBI and Secret Service failed on J6 when  full report is released: Congressman

The House Select Committee Investigating the January 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the election will address the intelligence failures in the full report, committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said on Tuesday.

The 160-page executive summary released Monday did mention some of the information that was reported ahead of Jan. 6 to the FBI, Secret Service, Homeland Security and even the U.S. Marshals. However, the summary didn't detail what was uncovered when researching information about the failures to deliver that information to the U.S. Capitol.

Substitute host John Heilemann said that the failure to secure the city and the Capitol has huge implications for the future of D.C. and for U.S. security.

He read from the summary that neither the intelligence community nor the law enforcement obtained intelligence ahead of Jan. 6 despite a large amount of information being submitted to a number of different law enforcement branches.

"You'll get a more complete and thorough analysis, and you will get an answer to that," Aguilar promised. "In some cases, there is conflicting information from people who were there. And I think that that's fair. And I think that's something that we also aren't shy to discuss. But what I would underscore, is exactly what you said in that executive summary. Nobody could understand or contemplate the fact the president would summon the mob to Washington, D.C., that he knew that they were armed, and that he would point to the United States Capitol and tell people to go there."

He went on to note that the speech that was written for Trump used the word "fight" twice, but when Trump gave his speech he used the word 20 times.

"Nobody anticipated that he would -- that threats that he would make to his own vice president when his life was in danger, those are the things that we couldn't anticipate," the Congressman explained. "But it is fair to say that law enforcement agencies, including the United States Secret Service and others, had law intelligence that talked about the threat. We will detail that in subsequent material, but nobody knew the extent to which the former president would weaponize that and light the match that led to Jan. 6."

