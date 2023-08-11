'All her mistakes break Trump's way': Morning Joe panel buries Judge Cannon over constant errors

An MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel discussion on the swift rulings from United States District Court Judge Tonya Chutkan, who is overseeing Donald Trump's trial related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, turned to contrasting her conduct with Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon, who is under fire for multiple questionable rulings.



Host Joe Scarborough brought up Cannon after the panel noted Chutkan was efficiently moving her trial along, and that led State Attorney for Palm Beach County Dave Aronberg to point out Cannon's barely disguised bias towards the man who appointed her to the bench.



In particular, they focused on her challenge to the DOJ over the use of another grand jury to continue investigating Trump's mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.



" Trump lawyer Jim Trusty was on a right-wing show and said that there is a problem with having the separate grand jury -- this was the day before the ruling came out," Aronberg explained. "It made some people think that, was that a message sent from Trump's team to the judge?"

"Now, I'm not going to accuse anyone of impropriety, but it is peculiar she decided to do that when no one asked for that to be briefed," he added. "She said, 'Now, I want you to tell me whether you can have a second grand jury?' But a second grand jury can be used to investigate other crimes and to indict other people. So I think this issue is really bizarre, and it makes me think that we're back to the Judge Cannon of 2022 instead of Judge Cannon 2.0."



"Not to get off on this issue too long, but, I mean, if you go to 'The Drudge Report' any day, you see the mistakes she's made," host Scarborough interjected. "You know, she's just not had much trial experience. but in this case, it seems all the mistakes are breaking Trump's way, at least in the documents case, which, again, why we are saying this."



"This explains, in part, I think, why [special counsel] Jack Smith kept his indictment so tight on Donald Trump because he's in a rocket docket, and that thing is actually going to move," he continued.



"Yeah, any 50/50 ball in this case is going to Trump from Judge Cannon," contributor Jonathan Lemire added. "She's been deferential to his team's arguments, and that does seem like Jack Smith is trying to move forward on a tight case here in the election interference."



Watch below or at the link.