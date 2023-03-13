Jim Jordan's 'lackluster' weaponization committee 'completely ineffective': Watergate prosecutor

Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks said that critics aren't far off when they comment that Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) subcommittee on the so-called weaponization in government isn't all that it was supposed to be.

"Of course, the Republicans are saying he's not doing enough and the Democrats are saying her saying he's doing too much but either way, he's being completely ineffective," explained Wine-Banks. "It has been lackluster because that's because there's no there there. And it's time for the American government to start focusing on solving problems Americans face and not trying to settle scores or create false narratives about the fake election, or anything else that has nothing to do with what is going on in government. This is just wrong. It isn't what government oversight is about, and it's a waste of time and money, and deliberately designed to undermine trust in our government."

The idea of the weaponization committee came about after Republicans used the Benghazi committee to try and tear down Hillary Clinton in her bid for the president in 2016. The GOP theory is that they can use this as an opportunity to bring down President Joe Biden for the 2024 election. The problem is that it isn't working and Americans aren't buying it.

Former Republican congressional staffer Tara Setmeyer, who has since left the GOP for the Lincoln Project, explained that she was on Capitol Hill during the Benghazi hearings and that it was at least about something that happened.

"But this time around — I mean, at least the Benghazi hearings were about oversight in the Oversight committees, this is simply a vanity project for Jim Jordan himself," said Setmeyer. "This is him with an opportunity to preen and do what Jim Jordan does instead of anything of substance because there is no there. There is not, which is why it has been such a flop."

Meanwhile, the right-wing, people like Steve Bannon, think that they should be given more money to go after whatever they want. It would mean spending more money than the Jan. 6 committee did, which doesn't bode well if nothing is actually found in the end. Thus far, the things that Jordan's committee is investigating are based on stem from conspiracy theories.

"It's not structured like a normal select committee, you look with the Jan. 6 committee, did they have a solid budget, they had full-time staffers, and they were actually doing real work on behalf of the American people. This is not a serious thing, and it's demonstrating what a joke is every single day, every time they have these hearings when they would try to people who are conspiracy theorists and everything else. So, I think there is some benefit to this because we can see what the extreme MAGA agenda is on full display, and what a waste of taxpayer money and time it actually is."

See the full discussion below or at the link here: