Morning Joe taunts 'angry' Trump supporters after Joe Biden beat him -- again

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said President Joe Biden has never looked stronger after Tuesday's midterm results.

Republicans had anticipated a red wave, with voter concerns about inflation, crime and Biden's presidency, but the "Morning Joe" host said the Democratic Party's surprisingly resilient performance would boost the president's standing on the international stage -- and against Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden is going to the G-20 and there will be bad people in that room with him, there are going to be people ready to sneer at Joe Biden, and I don't want to overstate this, and Republicans, if you are a Trumpist and you are watching and angry, too bad," Scarborough said. "This is a reality."

"Joe Biden walks into that room, Putin, Xi, MBS, and they are going to look at a guy and go we have to deal with this guy for a couple more years because he just kicked Donald Trump's a**," he added.



Watch the video below or at this link.