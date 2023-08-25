'He doesn't understand RICO like Fani Willis': Former Georgia DA shoots down GOP lawmaker's trial complaints
Former Fulton County Senior Assistant District Attorney Charlie Bailey doesn't think a GOP congressman can hold a candle to DA Fani Willis when it comes to racketeering cases.

Speaking on CNN Friday, host Victor Blackwell asked Bailey to respond to Rep. Ken Buck, who said that Willis "overcharged" the case with 19 defendants and is expecting 16 of them to make a deal. Buck went on to say, "You know, RICO has to do with organized crime, if this is a crime at all, it's a disorganized crime."

Buck previously said that Willis was using a "nuclear bomb" on case in which "a bullet" would do.

Bailey went straight to Buck's experience, questioning his knowledge of the law.

"Well, all due respect to the congressman, I don't think he knows as much about RICO prosecutions as Fani Willis," he said. "How good or bad criminals are at attempting to commit their crimes doesn't determine whether they get charged with a conspiracy. And what's clear in this case is you had several, call them mini conspiracies, going on, all towards the same end, which was to alter the electoral votes sent to Washington, D.C.., from the state of Georgia."

The joint conspiracy is what links them to racketeering, he said.

"Fani's position here as the elected district attorney of Fulton County — the largest county in the state, containing the capital city of our state — is to protect the people of Georgia," said Bailey. "And the actions that were taken by the different individuals violated the law. More importantly, violated the rights of the people of Georgia. And she is standing up for them and calling it like it is and holding them accountable."

See the full interview in the video below or at the link here.

