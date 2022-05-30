Kevin McCarthy will 'learn the hard way' that Trump's base thinks he's 'the enemy': CNN's Errol Louis
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) got a frosty reception when he called into a Trump rally in Wyoming over the weekend, and CNN political commentator Errol Louis thinks it's a sign of things to come.

After watching a clip of McCarthy getting booed by Wyoming Trump supporters, CNN host John Avlon asked Louis what it means for McCarthy's ambitions to become the Speaker of a Republican-led House of Representatives.

"McCarthy is going to learn what Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus and mainstream Republicans had to learn the hard way, which is that in trying to reconcile the responsible Republicans to the radicals, slavish obedience to Trump cannot be overlooked," he said. "You can't reason with it, you can't negotiate around it or compromise with it. Either you are all in or you are the enemy, that's how the Trump radicals have treated a lot of candidates."

He then looked forward to a potential McCarthy speakership in which the California Republican would have to lead a caucus filled with hardcore Trump backers such as Reps. Marjorie Taylore Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

"If he wants to control that increasingly fractious caucus, he will have to steer what many talented republicans have failed to steer," Louis said. "I don't necessarily like his chances. It's going to be a very, very hard job for the next Republican leader of that conference."

"That, I think, is exactly right," replied Avlon.

