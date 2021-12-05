Kevin McCarthy has a 'huge problem brewing' after losing control of his caucus: CNN analyst
Kevin McCarthy on Facebook

During a CNN "Inside Politics" panel discussion on the effectiveness of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), congressional correspondent Lauren Fox bluntly stated that the senior Republican has a "huge problem brewing" because he can't stop the infighting among his caucus members and has lost control.

Speaking with host Manu Raju, Fox was asked how McCarthy has been holding up as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) continue their attention-grabbing fight.

"He wants to focus on issues, and this is not a winning issue, but how much control, Lauren, does Kevin McCarthy have?" host Raju asked.

"He has a huge problem brewing if the Republicans take over the House of Representatives, which right now they look like they have a path to do," she replied. "He will he have a hard time doing basic funding, trying to fund the government, cut any deals with Democrats on things like the debt ceiling."

"This is a major issue that it is constantly in the news he has members of his conference attacking Democrats with, you know, terrible comments, constantly," she continued. "Then he has people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Nace having a multiple-day news cycle because they're fighting with each other publicly. He calls them both to his office and it does not seem to help. Clearly he does not seem to have control."

