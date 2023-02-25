McCarthy-run House 'unable to respond to an international crisis': former GOP lawmaker

Appearing on MSNBC early Saturday morning, a former Republican Party lawmaker suggested that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has a fragmented caucus that he can't control and that could be dangerous as tensions increase around the world and nationally.
Speaking with host Katie Phang, ex-Rep. Dave Jolly (R-FL) addressed McCarthy's relative silence about comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) that hint at proposing another civil war, and host Phang asked whether McCarthy has any control at all.
'David, you served in Congress, you were at the United States capital serving alongside with Democrats and Republicans," host Phang began. "Is that the case that, because Kevin McCarthy will not gatekeep, and will not keep people in control that we are facing this problem now?"
"Yeah, in many ways, he was overrun by unserious legislators," Jolly replied. "And I actually worry about that. That the House has become a bit of a playground, and not able now to respond to an international or national crisis for some of the leadership you occasionally see from that have been there for a while."
"And the ignorance of Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments shows it and it is a perfect reflection," he added. "Lady, last I checked, Georgia is trending blue. So Marjorie, if you want a national divorce, welcome to all your new Democratic colleagues. I hope you can work well with [CA Gov.] Gavin Newsom, because of how stupid of a comment can you make?"
" As much as we make light of it, it's not just a call for civil war," he continued. "It's when you wrap it in her declaration that she is a Christian white nationalist, we need to be a nation of white nationalism. That's when you get to the real danger,"
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has grown increasingly unhappy with how supporters of his who took control of the Democratic Party state apparatus in Nevada have run things in the past two years, and he's making his feelings known through his surrogates.
According to a report from Politico, the senator from Vermont's opinion of the tenure of supporter Judith Whitmer, who took control of the state party as a progressive, has taken a turn for the worse as she now faces ouster.
Politico's Holly Otterbein wrote, "Socialists had managed to bring down one of the most powerful establishment forces in the nation, the famed Democratic machine built by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. They saw it as a blueprint for the progressive transformation of state parties. Two years after the experiment began, there are regrets."
According to the report, there is a belief in Sanders' camp that Whitmer has abandoned her progressive leanings, and support for her further leadership has disappeared.
“The senator is pretty disappointed in Judith’s chairmanship, specifically around her failure to build a strong grassroots movement in the state,” explained a source close to the Vermont senator. “A lot of us feel sad about what could have been. It was a big opportunity for Bernie-aligned folks in the state to prove some of the folks in the establishment wrong. And that hasn’t happened.”
Peter Koltak, former Nevada senior adviser for Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, was considerably blunter in his assessment.
"There just has been a complete lack of competence or ability to accomplish anything significant,” he lamented. “Look, there’s a lot of well-meaning activists involved there, but they don’t understand the ins and outs of how you build modern campaigns.”
Noting that Whitmer's tenure has "fragmented" the state party, Politico's Otterbein reports, "Whitmer’s critics — including those in the progressive wing — counter that any failures were largely hers. They accused her of having poor relationships with elected officials, of being a poor fundraiser, of failing to build the grassroots organizing infrastructure she promised, and of antagonizing leaders in the party."
The Politico report added, "They’ve bashed her over the state party’s decision to back a sheriff who appeared to support chokeholds as well as a lieutenant governor candidate, Debra March, who primaried the sitting Democratic lieutenant governor, who had been appointed by then-Gov. Steve Sisolak. They also accused her of trying to rig the March 4 election for state party chair by removing members from the state central committee, which chooses the chair."
The report notes that the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) has issued a statement they will not support Whitmer's reelection after helping boost her to her current position.
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are inching towards concluding talks on revising post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland and an agreement is possible, but by no means guaranteed, in the coming days, Ireland's prime minister said on Saturday. "I think the talks on reforming the (Northern Ireland) protocol are inching towards a conclusion. Certainly the deal isn't done yet, but I do think we are inching towards a conclusion," Leo Varadkar told reporters. "There is the possibility of agreement in the next few days but by no means guaranteed ... There's still a gap to be clo...
Robotic rovers are currently exploring the surface of Mars. Part of a rover’s mission is to survey the planet for signs of life. There might be nothing to find – but what if there is, and the rovers just can’t “see” it?
New research published today in Nature Communications suggests the rovers’ current equipment might not actually be up to the task of finding evidence of life.
As an extreme environment microbiologist, the challenges of searching for life where it seems near-impossible are familiar to me.
In astrobiology, we study the diversity of life in sites on Earth with environmental or physical features that resemble regions already described on Mars. We call these terrestrial environments “Mars analogue” sites.
Limits of detection
The new research, led by Armando Azua-Bustos at the Center for Astrobiology in Madrid, tested the sophisticated instruments currently in use by NASA’s Curiosity and Perseverance rovers – as well as some newer lab equipment planned for future analysis – in the Mars analogue of the Atacama Desert.
Scientists take samples from the Atacama Desert’s arid soil. Armando Azua-Bustos/Centro de Astrobiología, CC BY
Azua-Bustos and colleagues found the rovers’ testbed equipment – tools for analysing samples in the field – had limited ability to detect the traces of life we might expect to find on the red planet. They were able to detect the mineral components of the samples, but were not always able to detect organic molecules.
In my team’s case, our Mars analogue sites are the cold and hyper-arid deserts of the Dry Valleys and Windmill Islands in Antarctica.
In both of these sites, life exists despite extreme pressures. Finding evidence of life is challenging, given the harsh conditions and the scarcity of microbial life present.
First, we must define the biological and physical boundaries of life existing (and being detected) in analogue “extreme” environments. Then we need to develop tools to identify the “biosignatures” for life. These include organic molecules like lipids, nucleic acids and proteins. Finally, we determine how sensitive tools need to be to detect those biosignatures, on Earth and also Mars. This tells us the limits of our detection.
Traces of life are scarce in the Atacama Desert.
The search for a dark microbiome
In my field of extreme microbiology, “microbial dark matter” is when the majority of microscopic organisms in a sample have not been isolated and/or characterised. To identify them, we require next-generation sequencing need to define. Azua-Bustos’s team go one step further, proposing a “dark microbiome” which contains potentially relic, extinct Earth species.
Azua-Bustos’s team found sophisticated laboratory techniques could detect a dark microbiome in the Atacama Desert’s Martian-like hyper-arid soil samples. However, the rovers’ current equipment wouldn’t be able to detect it on Mars.
In samples with such scarce biomass, we use highly sensitive laboratory methods to detect microbial life, including gene sequencing and visualising cells using microscopic analysis. Prototypes for genome sequencing in the field are being developed, but they do not have the sensitivity needed for low biomass samples – yet.
Professor Belinda Ferrari in Antarctica. Dr Eden Zhang, Author provided
Different planet, different rules
The search for life on other planets also relies on our understanding of what life would need to exist, with the simplest list being energy, carbon and liquid water.
On Earth, most organisms use photosynthesis to harness energy from sunlight. This process requires water, which is almost totally unavailable in dry desert environments like Antarctica and the Atacama Desert – and, most likely, Mars. We think a process we dubbed “atmospheric chemosynthesis” could be filling this gap.
My team first discovered atmospheric chemosynthesis in the cold desert soils of Antarctica. In this overlooked metabolic process, bacteria literally “live on thin air” by consuming trace levels of hydrogen and carbon monoxide gas from the atmosphere.
Antarctica is one of the few places on Earth with permafrost similar to areas on Mars. Dr Belinda Ferrari, Author provided
We think dry desert microbiomes may rely on this process for energy as well as water, which is a byproduct of the process. Ecosystems like the ones we’ve found in Antarctica now offer one of the most promising ecological models in the search for Martian life.
We now believe there is potential for life in the ice-cemented subsurface of Mars. My team – alongside collaborators at NASA and the University of Pretoria – plan to investigate this in Antarctica’s University Valley, by defining the environmental limits to energy, metabolic water and carbon production via trace gas consumption.
University Valley has a layer of dry permafrost soil overlaying ice-rich permanently frozen ground. Some Martian environments have similar features. Jackie Goordial/McGill University, CC BY
We won’t find what we can’t define
Our new knowledge of target biosignatures and the level of sensitivity needed to detect them will be critical when designing or optimising future instrumentation to be deployed on missions aimed at finding life.
The goal of future missions to Mars, including the Icebreaker Life mission planned for 2026, is to search for evidence of life. The Icebreaker Life will sample ice-cemented ground, similar to Antarctic dry permafrost, and if it detects signs of life, a Mars Sample Return mission would be a high priority.
Returning samples to Earth for laboratory analysis is risky. As we found with our Antarctic soil samples, challenges can include contamination, preservation of cold temperatures during transport, and the need for specialist quarantine laboratories, to analyse samples without destroying them.
But as Asua-Bustos suggests, bringing samples to Earth for detailed lab analyses may be the only sure way to detect – or rule out – the presence (or past presence) of life.