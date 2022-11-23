Morning Joe panelists mock Kevin McCarthy's flailing efforts to gain power: 'No one accused him of being smart'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough went off on House minority leader Kevin McCarthy for "overselling" his threats to investigate various members of President Joe Biden's administration.

The California Republican has vowed to open a string of investigations of Biden and his family, as well as Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas -- whose resignation he demanded over a surge in undocumented migrants across the southern border -- and the "Morning Joe" host and his panelists ripped his flailing efforts to draw support from the GOP's right flank to become House speaker.

"I mean, there's a crisis at the border, and it's worse than it's ever been, [but] that said, are we having a crisis at the border in which 'we may never recover'?" Scarborough said, quoting McCarthy. "My lord, and -- I guess head of the teachers' union you're going to tell me next is the most dangerous person in the world? You have no credibility, your caucus has no credibility, the catastrophe clowns that want to run for president has no credibility. Always trying to oversell every situation. Yes, there is a challenge at the border. Yes, the Biden administration needs to do more, but will we never recover from it? We have inflation's up, whether progressives like it or not on Twitter, Americans still concerned about crime after the election, quality of life issues are still challenging us, gas prices are high and what does Kevin McCarthy do?"



"If Kevin McCarthy were smart, he'd go a gas station in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, he would visit an oil derrick in the Gulf of Mexico," Scarborough added. "In fact, if he were smart, but he goes to the border to take up an issue that failed for Republicans in 2018. Remember the caravans with people with leprosy they made up? Failed in 2020, failed in 2022. Not that it's not an issue but it's not an issue that moves Americans to vote for Republicans. If it did they wouldn't have bombed three elections in a row, but he does that and then he decides they're going to impeach a man that 95 percent of Americans don't even know. That's what you lead with?"

Panelist Elise Jordan agreed, and offered a withering criticism of the would-be House speaker.

"Joe, I don't think anyone's ever accused Kevin McCarthy of being smart," she said, "so I'm not surprised that this is the attack he's taking trying to get his speakership. We mentioned his caucus, but what is his caucus? He doesn't have one that gets him to 218 right now."

"They have decided to do the most inflammatory Trump-like things that they can," Jordan added. "I don't know if it's to appease the Marjorie Taylor Greenes of the party, but McCarthy better wake up, because there's a lot more moderates in this caucus than there are fringe candidates or fringe members of Congress like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Lauren Boebert."



