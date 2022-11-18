Kevin McCarthy is now at the mercy of the 'loony-bin caucus': George Conway

Reflecting on the events of Thursday when various members of the House Republican caucus ran to microphones to announce how they will spend the next two years launching investigations and promoting new conspiracy theories, George Conway claimed that current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) now has his hands full.

Sitting in on an MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel, Conway looked on as co-host Mika Brzezinski shared clips from the speeches.

That, in turn, led co-panelist Eugene Robinson to remark, "Remember, he's still running for Speaker. He still has to get 218 votes on the floor to be Speaker, and he's got to get them from the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan, and you know, all the Republicans out there in the looney bin caucus."

"So you could take an optimistic reading, if you didn't know Kevin McCarthy, that he's, you know, he's playing to them now, and that maybe when he becomes Speaker things will change," he added. "However, I know Kevin McCarthy -- I don't think it's going to change."

That led Conway to add, "The looney bin caucus runs for reelection in districts that are purely red, and they have to cater to the MAGA base. And so it's all about them getting their pusses on Fox News and talking about Hunter Biden and all of this stuff, and impeaching Joe Biden, and that's what we're going to see because there's just too many of them in the caucus that want that because that's what gets them in office."

"It gets them reelected," he added.

