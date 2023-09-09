This obscure Trump lawyer keeps popping up as a key witness in election tampering cases

After reviewing the Georgia special grand jury report that was released on Friday and contained the names of approximately three dozen un-indicted Donald Trump co-conspirators, MSNBC host and legal analyst Katie Phang noted one name that keeps popping up on prosecutors' witness lists.

In her column, Phang pointed to page 7 of the report where Trump lawyer Kurt Hilbert's name showed up and noted the grand jury voted 19-1 to indict although District Attorney Fani Willis chose not to.

Noting that Hiblurt was used by the former president to litigate the results of the 2020 Georgia presidential election results to no avail, Phang claimed that he has already been called as a witness in evidentiary hearings and appears to be slated to testify in the RICO trial of Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell.

As Phang wrote, "I saw Hilbert come and testify under oath in an evidentiary hearing two weeks ago in federal court. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in his attempt to remove his Georgia state prosecution to federal court, had an evidentiary hearing in front of a federal judge. The state of Georgia called Hilbert to testify."

"So think about this for a second," she added. "You've got a special grand jury that's recommending somebody like Hilbert, who helped Trump, be indicted under Georgia's racketeering statute. But then the state used him as a witness."

Pointing to the list of 150 witnesses Willis is expected to call, she explained, "Of those 150 witnesses, we see at least one person in the special grand jury report: Hilbert. So it's going to be interesting to see: Is Lindsey Graham going to be called to testify by the state of Georgia against Donald Trump if this goes to trial?"

