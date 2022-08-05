MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle bashes Kyrsten Sinema for being 'in the pocket of private equity giants'

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle excoriated Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for holding up a major climate, tax and health care package to preserve a tax loophole for hedge fund income.

The Arizona Democrat insisted on removing a provision in the bill that would have limited the carried interest loophole used by wealthy hedge fund managers and private equity executives, which endangered a major portion of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, and Ruhle bashed Sinema on "Morning Joe."

"I have to say this, despite this being very good news for Democrats and the country, you know, this idea that we didn't know -- Kyrsten Sinema, she wasn't showing her hand -- she was," Ruhle said. "We knew exactly where her hand was: in the pocket of private equity giants. I have to make this point. The fact that the carried interest loophole has been removed from this, that they're not closing it, it such a stain on this huge achievement for Democrats, because keeping that loophole in our tax code is truly a giveaway for the richest of the rich."

"The fact that Kyrsten Sinema was so insistent on doing it is really a bad look," Ruhle added, "because it serves absolutely no one in the state of Arizona, and besides people across the country celebrating, who need help, working families who need help, they'll be thrilled to see this passed, the only people who are celebrating carried interest last night were private equity billionaires on mega yachts in the Mediterranean."

"It is crazy," she concluded, "and you could talk to people on both sides of the aisle who say I can't believe this happened again."



