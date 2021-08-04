Lincoln Project documents a week's worth of GOP failures in one brutal supercut
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) points to his head to explain his "Florida virus." (Photo: Screen capture)

Last week was a difficult week for the Trump-led Republican Party and the Lincoln Project captured it in one damning video that perfectly illustrates the non-stop absurdity that has taken over the Republican Party.

They went after Fox News hosts eager to destroy Capitol Police officers who testified about their injuries and experience after the Jan. 6 attack. They showed the sad and pathetic way that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was shouted down by a whistle.

But among the best was the unique way they highlighted a squirming Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as he desperately tried to explain whether or not he spoke to Donald Trump on Jan. 6. Another came from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who had his own "stable genius" moment when he explained that he has the "Florida virus" a.k.a. "the freedom virus."

See the hilarious video below:


Last Week in the Republican Party – August 2, 2021 www.youtube.com

