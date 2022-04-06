Republican North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn has such a toxic political brand that Republicans are now using it to trash each other.

Ousted Republican Gov. Pat McCrory is using comments from Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) about Cawthorn in a new attack ad. Both men are running in a Republican primary to take over the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).

Cawthorn has come under fire in recent weeks after he appeared on a video podcast where he said that he was invited to "sexual get-togethers." He also explained that he watched Republicans fighting the "drug war" doing cocaine. The interview went viral, landing Cawthorn in House GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office for a talking to.

Cawthorn "has lost my trust," said McCarthy after the meeting, claiming that the young Republican is known for being a liar.

WATCH: Liberal derails Fox News host's Biden smear: 'His poll right now is the highest Donald Trump ever reached'

The first part of the ad shows Cawthorn speaking about Jan. 6, 2021, in which he said "it was nothing. It was just patriots standing up."

Another clip shows Budd calling Cawthorn "a very intelligent actor," only to be followed by the clip of Cawthorn attacking President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "thug."

"Now they're campaigning together at the Budd-Cathworn rally," the screen flashes, calling them both embarrassments.

See the ad below: