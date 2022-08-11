'What a freak you are!' Morning Joe slams Newt Gingrich for inciting violence over Mar-A-Lago search
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the Mar-A-Lago search revealed the Republican Party was opposed to law and order, and he singled out Newt Gingrich for special scorn.

The GOP has circled its wagons around Donald Trump after federal agents removed around a dozen boxes of presidential documents that investigators say had been improperly removed from the White House, and the "Morning Joe" host blasted conservatives for inciting violence against law enforcement officials.

"Some of the same people are making dark, ominous threats, now comparing the FBI to Stalin, now suggesting that this is a banana republic, now saying we have to go to war against the FBI," Scarborough said. "These people hate law and order. I thought they were the party of law and order. They don't believe in the rule of law when it applies to the most powerful, I guess."

Gingrich, the former GOP House speaker, joined other conservatives suggesting the FBI planted evidence at Mar-A-Lago and compared them to wolves, and Scarborough called him out.

"Newt Gingrich, damn you," he said. "You know better ... you are taking another cheap shot at law enforcement officers when they don't serve your interest, in saying we'd be better off to think of the FBI as wolves? Wolves who want to eat you? Wolves who want to dominate you? You say the FBI has, quote, 'declared war on the American people?'"

Scarborough said the same people inciting violence against the FBI had incited violence ahead of Jan. 6, only to turn around and panic once the riot began.

"You have all of these freaks, fools, insurrectionists, and people who were causing violence in America, these people who hate law enforcement, these people who were declaring war against the FBI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, because it doesn't serve their political purposes for the moment," Scarborough said. "They're declaring war and calling -- Newt, you're calling Christopher Wray a wolf who wants to eat the American -- what's wrong with you? What's wrong with you? What a freak you are."

