Republicans told to quiet their attacks on the FBI because the info on Trump could be damaging: report​​​

After President Donald Trump's home on his golf club's property Mar-a-Lago was searched by the FBI, Republican allies took to social media and conservative news outlets to attack the FBI and question whether there was a conspiracy afoot to bring down the GOP leader. But now Republicans are being told to quiet those complaints.

According to the New York Times, GOP leaders have been warned by allies of Trump's to calm their aggressive attacks on Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Department of Justice and federal law enforcement. The Trump insiders say "it is possible that more damaging information about Mr. Trump related to the search will eventually become public."

Within hours of the news being announced, Trump took to his social media site to rant that he was the victim of a "witch hunt." His son, Eric Trump, however, told Fox's Sean Hannity that the FBI had been negotiating with Trump for months to get the documents back. There was a concern that the top-secret information wasn't in a secure location on the property.

The report said that the Justice Department was concerned that the documents were of such a dramatically sensitive nature that they were forced to act. The information backs up what Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said two days ago when he explained to MSNBC that there was an urgency in the case.

"I think part of the urgency here is that Trump has very poor counterintelligence hygiene," he continued. "He blabs secrets all the time. He is not careful about this kind of information. We also know Mar-a-Lago has been a target for foreign governments trying to get access to information. There was a trespasser several years ago who was arrested there, who was believed to be linked to the Chinese intelligence service. So I think that they want to make sure that they get these out of an unsecure location and out of potential hands that shouldn't have it."

It was reported in 2019 that Chinese businesswoman Yujing Zhang was arrested at Mar-a-Lago with four mobile phones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive, and a thumb drive that “contained malicious software,” the court documents said. She'd made it through at least five Secret Service agents. She's not a sanctioned spy, however.