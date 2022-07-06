Marjorie Taylor Greene again blames anti-depressants for mass shootings: 'They cause thoughts!'
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is doubling down on her false claims that anti-depressant drugs are to blame for the epidemic of mass shootings occurring throughout the United States.

In a new video posted this week, Greene once again pinned the blame on selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) for inspiring people to buy AR-15-style weapons and go on shooting rampages against their fellow Americans.

"I want to talk about, with psychiatric medications like SSRIs, they have side effects," Greene said. "They do. They have side effects, like, thoughts. They cause thoughts. Homicidal thoughts, suicidal thoughts. That is a common known side effects of SSRIs."

In reality, SSRIs increase the level of serotonin the brain receives, which makes people less likely to succumb to suicidal thoughts.

Greene, however, insisted the research behind her false claims about SSRIs was rock solid.

"It's all over the internet!" she claimed. "This is easy knowledge, this is something so simple, you cannot ignore it!"

