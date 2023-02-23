Fox News host: Marjorie Taylor Greene is 'giving up on America' with 'national divorce' talk

Fox News' Laura Ingraham was one of those speaking out against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) call for red states to separate from blue states, saying it's the "last thing we need."

In a Twitter post Monday, the right-wing member of Congress said, "We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government."

"From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done," she wrote.

On her Fox News show this Wednesday, Ingraham slammed Greene's remarks, saying, "Now why would we want to embrace the states that gave us Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, but essentially give up on the states that gave us Reagan and Trump? Imagine if Youngkin had given up on Virginia, or if Republicans on Long Island gave up on New York. The last thing we need is an American breakup of any sort."

"Just because it often seems like Democrats have given up on America themselves, doesn't mean ever that Republicans or conservatives should. They should not. I'm certainly not willing to give up on the states that gave us Sinatra, John Wayne, or that welcomed my grandparents from Poland."

"There are good hardworking people in Illinois, in New York, in California, and Washington State, who don't want to move and who are looking for new leadership. So let's give it to them."

