Marjorie Taylor Greene demands justice: People are 'attacking me, mocking me using Bible verses'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) this week demanded prosecutions because people are purportedly attacking and mocking her "using Bible verses."

On Monday, Greene invited right-wing OAN correspondent John Hines to interview her about the defacement of an anti-transgender sign posted outside her congressional office.

The lawmaker stood next to the sign reading "There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE" and complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to provide additional security.

"It seemed to be a pattern that started with seven of the different attacks and the attacks were against my Christianity," she told Hines. "They were stickers that would go up on the sign attacking me, mocking me using Bible verses."

"You've had protesters come to your office and just basically refuse to leave," Hines noted.

"Oh yeah, we've had all kinds of attacks," Greene agreed. "Sometimes I'm in here late at night and I may be here by myself and I don't feel safe."

Greene claims to have identified the person who defaced the sign as a staffer for Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA). But Auchincloss has declined to fire the staffer. The Department of Justice has also refused to press criminal charges.

