'You were overthrowing the government — don’t you get it?': The View unloads on Greene for Jan. 6 fantasy

"I want to point out to her that it was armed, 140 officers were injured by people using flag poles, bats, bear spray, and four people died," said Whoopi Goldberg. "You think this is funny? You think this is a joke? You were going to war. You're talking about a coup. You were overthrowing the government, that's what I've been talking about, don't you hear it?"
"Also, what does winning look like on January 6th?" asked Sara Haines. "We get Mike Pence? Take the constitutional step of having a vice president denied the Electoral College? Like, what does a victory look like on January 6th? The other thing I'd say, we talk all the time, Alyssa you've alluded to the fact there are good conservative minds that want to get the party back, these are young Republicans, we put our hope in the future, we ask them to come up, the other speakers were not only Steve Bannon, Donald Trump Jr., they need to know that this is the party is trying to shed. They're walking away and Marjorie Taylor Greene was there to get the Richard m. Nixon award."
She suggested not naming an award after one of the most corrupt presidents in history as a great place for the GOP to begin in fixing their problems.
The special grand jury in Fulton County appears poised to recommend charges for the fake electors in Georgia around the 2020 election, but there were a total of seven states where the fake electors tried to defraud the government.
Writing for the Brookings Institute, impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen and researcher Colby Galliher explained that there I enough evidence of potential charges for criminal wrongdoing. Yet, most states have been quiet about the fraud.
"The false electors signed their names to documents that claimed they were 'duly elected and qualified' electors from their state (implying President Trump won the popular vote in their states, when he did not)," the men wrote. "Then those documents were submitted to Congress and the National Archives, raising the question of whether the false electors may have violated state laws in jurisdictions other than Georgia."
Along with Georgia, fake electors conspired in New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin. The final four, however, are the strongest cases, the report explained.
There the Trump campaign told state Republican Party Chair Laura Cox that 16 Republican electors "sought to hide overnight in the state capitol to fulfill requirements under state law that electoral votes be cast in official chambers." When they met on Dec. 14, 2020 and signed a document claiming they were "duly elected and qualified electors," it was a forgery of public records and "creation, filing, or publication of false documents 'with the intent to defraud.'”
“It is our hope that the Department of Justice will pursue this because we think it's really the best venue for it from a jurisdictional standpoint,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We think it's important because it allows for the federal authorities to determine if there … was a multi-state conspiracy.”
She added that her office might still proceed with its own charges if the federal government doesn’t prosecute.
In Arizona, the local news reported in September that a judge's ruling brought the fake electors one step closer to jail. It's because a judge agreed that all of the phone records of the electors should be turned over to the Jan. 6 committee. Party chair Kelli Ward refused to answer any questions, using her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Before the 2020 election, the Arizona Attorney General took a hands-off approach. The new AG isn't an election denier, so it's unclear whether the state will look to prosecute the fake electors.
Nevada's GOP chair had his phone seized by the FBI for the Justice Department's investigation into the fake electors. But at the state level it's unclear whether the six fake electors committed fraud when they asserted in writing they were “duly elected and qualified Electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America from the State of Nevada.”
Eisen explained, "Nevada laws also prohibit individuals from performing the duties of public officials without authorization and legitimate public officials from 'mak[ing]…a false certificate.'" It would give Attorney General Aaron Ford the option to pursue state charges.
In Wisconsin, protesters gathered in July 2022 demanding that the state act on the fraud, not from the attorney general, but from the Dane County District Attorney Ismael R. Ozanne. The nonprofit group Law Forward sent its first letter to the DA in Feb. 2022 asking that officials take steps to charge the fake electors. Other than the ongoing complaints, neither the state nor the DA has announced action.
"State Attorney General Hector Balderas, earlier this year, referred to federal law enforcement allegations that Republicans in New Mexico submitted a false document intended to deliver the state’s presidential electors to Trump, even though he lost the race by 11 percentage points," the Albuquerque Journal reported.
As early as Jan. 2022 SourceNM was listing off the laws that were broken by the fake electors with their plot. While the AG has referred the fake electors to the Justice Department and an investigation is underway, there haven't been any reports about movement on state charges.
In both New Mexico and Pennsylvania, Eisen explains, "the false electors added qualifiers to their certificates that attempt to condition the certificates’ legitimacy on favorable decisions in concurrent court challenges to the election results. In other words, the certificates purported only to take effect if Trump won his post-election litigation challenges. Those cases are not as strong."
"That disclaimer may bear upon investigation to determine the application of state laws prohibiting perjury or barring interference with elections, including 'conspir[ing] with others . . . in any manner to prevent a free and fair primary or election,'" the analysis cited. "Two of the state’s false electors were subpoenaed in 2022 by the January 6 Committee."
Not much more has been done at the state level beyond that.
The analysis closed by saying that the fact that the Justice Department, Jan. 6 committee and the special counsel are investigating these cases doesn't mean that local or state officials can't. In fact, they explained, it happens all the time, using Georgia as an example.
Ada Lovelace, known as the first computer programmer, was born on Dec. 10, 1815, more than a century before digital electronic computers were developed.
Lovelace has been hailed as a model for girls in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). A dozen biographies for young audiences were published for the 200th anniversary of her birth in 2015. And in 2018, The New York Times added hers as one of the first “missing obituaries” of women at the rise of the #MeToo movement.
But Lovelace – properly Ada King, Countess of Lovelace after her marriage – drew on many different fields for her innovative work, including languages, music and needlecraft, in addition to mathematical logic. Recognizing that her well-rounded education enabled her to accomplish work that was well ahead of her time, she can be a model for all students, not just girls.
Lovelace was the daughter of the scandal-ridden romantic poet George Gordon Byron, aka Lord Byron, and his highly educated and strictly religious wife Anne Isabella Noel Byron, known as Lady Byron. Lovelace’s parents separated shortly after her birth. At a time when women were not allowed to own property and had few legal rights, her mother managed to secure custody of her daughter.
Growing up in a privileged aristocratic family, Lovelace was educated by home tutors, as was common for girls like her. She received lessons in French and Italian, music and in suitable handicrafts such as embroidery. Less common for a girl in her time, she also studied math. Lovelace continued to work with math tutors into her adult life, and she eventually corresponded with mathematician and logician Augustus De Morgan at London University about symbolic logic.
Lovelace drew on all of these lessons when she wrote her computer program – in reality, it was a set of instructions for a mechanical calculator that had been built only in parts.
The computer in question was the Analytical Engine designed by mathematician, philosopher and inventor Charles Babbage. Lovelace had met Babbage when she was introduced to London society. The two related to each other over their shared love for mathematics and fascination for mechanical calculation. By the early 1840s, Babbage had won and lost government funding for a mathematical calculator, fallen out with the skilled craftsman building the precision parts for his machine, and was close to giving up on his project. At this point, Lovelace stepped in as an advocate.
To make Babbage’s calculator known to a British audience, Lovelace proposed to translate into English an article that described the Analytical Engine. The article was written in French by the Italian mathematician Luigi Menabrea and published in a Swiss journal. Scholars believe that Babbage encouraged her to add notes of her own.
Ada Lovelace envisioned in the early 19th century the possibilities of computing.
In her notes, which ended up twice as long as the original article, Lovelace drew on different areas of her education. Lovelace began by describing how to code instructions onto cards with punched holes, like those used for the Jacquard weaving loom, a device patented in 1804 that used punch cards to automate weaving patterns in fabric.
Having learned embroidery herself, Lovelace was familiar with the repetitive patterns used for handicrafts. Similarly repetitive steps were needed for mathematical calculations. To avoid duplicating cards for repetitive steps, Lovelace used loops, nested loops and conditional testing in her program instructions.
The notes included instructions on how to calculate Bernoulli numbers, which Lovelace knew from her training to be important in the study of mathematics. Her program showed that the Analytical Engine was capable of performing original calculations that had not yet been performed manually. At the same time, Lovelace noted that the machine could only follow instructions and not “originate anything.”
Ada Lovelace created this chart for the individual program steps to calculate Bernoulli numbers.Courtesy of Linda Hall Library of Science, Engineering & Technology, CC BY-ND
Finally, Lovelace recognized that the numbers manipulated by the Analytical Engine could be seen as other types of symbols, such as musical notes. An accomplished singer and pianist, Lovelace was familiar with musical notation symbols representing aspects of musical performance such as pitch and duration, and she had manipulated logical symbols in her correspondence with De Morgan. It was not a large step for her to realize that the Analytical Engine could process symbols — not just crunch numbers — and even compose music.
A well-rounded thinker
Inventing computer programming was not the first time Lovelace brought her knowledge from different areas to bear on a new subject. For example, as a young girl, she was fascinated with flying machines. Bringing together biology, mechanics and poetry, she asked her mother for anatomical books to study the function of bird wings. She built and experimented with wings, and in her letters, she metaphorically expressed her longing for her mother in the language of flying.
Despite her talents in logic and math, Lovelace didn’t pursue a scientific career. She was independently wealthy and never earned money from her scientific pursuits. This was common, however, at a time when freedom – including financial independence – was equated with the capability to impartially conduct scientific experiments. In addition, Lovelace devoted just over a year to her only publication, the translation of and notes on Menabrea’s paper about the Analytical Engine. Otherwise, in her life cut short by cancer at age 37, she vacillated between math, music, her mother’s demands, care for her own three children, and eventually a passion for gambling. Lovelace thus may not be an obvious model as a female scientist for girls today.
However, I find Lovelace’s way of drawing on her well-rounded education to solve difficult problems inspirational. True, she lived in an age before scientific specialization. Even Babbage was a polymath who worked in mathematical calculation and mechanical innovation. He also published a treatise on industrial manufacturing and another on religious questions of creationism.
But Lovelace applied knowledge from what we today think of as disparate fields in the sciences, arts and the humanities. A well-rounded thinker, she created solutions that were well ahead of her time.
On Friday night, November 9, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, according to Politico, attended a “private holiday party” in the home of Conservative Political Action Conference Chairman Matt Schlapp. Kavanaugh’s decision to attend, reporter Lydia Wheeler writes in Bloomberg Law on December 12, “raises questions about when a justice’s personal relationships cross a line and become problematic.”’
One of the other people who attended Schlapp’s party, according to Politico, was MAGA Republican Stephen Miller, who was a policy adviser for the Trump Administration. Miller heads the America First Legal Foundation, a group that, Wheeler notes, “has interests in cases now pending before the Court.”
Kavanaugh’s decision to attend Schlapp’s party comes at a time when the High Court is suffering from historically low approval ratings. The Court’s unpopularity to a variety of things, including its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after 49 years in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Other controversies that have dogged the High Court in recent months range from efforts by Ginni Thomas (wife of Justice Clarence Thomas) to overturn the 2020 presidential election results to allegations that Justice Samuel Alito or his wife leaked the Court’s decision in 2014’s Burwell v. Hobby Lobby before it was officially announced — an allegation that Alito has vehemently denied.
Wheeler notes that “Democrats have recently renewed calls for sitting Supreme Court justices to follow a formal judicial code of ethics.”
Tonja Jacobi, a professor at Emory University Law School in Atlanta, told Bloomberg Law, “Supreme Court justices should be extraordinarily careful in not only having no actual ethical difficulties, but having no appearance of an ethical conundrum as well…. The legitimacy of the Court at the moment is taking a severe beating.”
Charles Geyh, a professor at Indiana University’s Maurer School of law, implied that Kavanaugh was showing very poor judgement by attending Schlapp’s party. Geyh told Bloomberg Law, “This is the worst possible time for this.”