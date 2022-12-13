'You were overthrowing the government — don’t you get it?': The View unloads on Greene for Jan. 6 fantasy
Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo by Olivier Douliery for AFP)

Over the weekend Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) bragged that if she was in charge of the Jan. 6 attack on Congress there would have been more weapons and she would have won. It has brought swift condemnation from Democrats and Greene was forced to dial it back with the claim she was just joking.

It didn't matter to the co-hosts of "The View," who attacked her for treating a plot to overthrow the United States a "joke."

"I want to point out to her that it was armed, 140 officers were injured by people using flag poles, bats, bear spray, and four people died," said Whoopi Goldberg. "You think this is funny? You think this is a joke? You were going to war. You're talking about a coup. You were overthrowing the government, that's what I've been talking about, don't you hear it?"

Joy Behar noted that Greene didn't even understand the art of the joke much less what sarcasm is. Her comments were neither.

"Also, what does winning look like on January 6th?" asked Sara Haines. "We get Mike Pence? Take the constitutional step of having a vice president denied the Electoral College? Like, what does a victory look like on January 6th? The other thing I'd say, we talk all the time, Alyssa you've alluded to the fact there are good conservative minds that want to get the party back, these are young Republicans, we put our hope in the future, we ask them to come up, the other speakers were not only Steve Bannon, Donald Trump Jr., they need to know that this is the party is trying to shed. They're walking away and Marjorie Taylor Greene was there to get the Richard m. Nixon award."

She suggested not naming an award after one of the most corrupt presidents in history as a great place for the GOP to begin in fixing their problems.

Alyssa Farah Griffin explained that after a decade in Republican politics she's watched as the GOP would push people like Greene to the fringes of the party. Now, the party is being crafted by people like Greene.

Watch the video below or click here.


