'Crazy' Marjorie Taylor Greene buried by Dem lawmaker over new threat: 'I need her to be voted out!'

Reacting to threats made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) two days ago that she will hold the economy hostage unless, among other things, special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of Donald Trump is defunded, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) had more than a few words to say about her House colleague.



Among them was calling the Georgia Republican "crazy."



Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, Crockett went off on an extensive and blunt-talking rant about the far-right extremist Republicans who are dictating policy to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and then she ended with a brutal jab at the former president.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?



Getting right to the point, the Texas Democrat told host Witt, "You know, I need people to understand that there is no point in voting any of these crazy people in."



" I mean, you are talking about somebody that has a personal vendetta that she is trying to settle," she continued. "Right now, all she wants to do is be Trump's tool, okay? Being Trump's tool, Trump's literally, making sure that our economy stays on track, making sure that her constituents have access to the services that they need, making sure that our servicemen and women are able to protect us without worrying about whether or not they're going to receive a check."



Taking a breath, she added, "This is someone that claims that she wants to put America first, yet seemingly, we are always putting America last when it comes to her rhetoric and when it comes to her policies."



"Listen, Marjorie Taylor Greene is not qualified to sit in Congress and I need her to be voted out," she exclaimed. "And this isn't being said just because she is in the opposite party from me. This is being said because she continues to present a national threat to us just like Trump did. I know that people want to ignore all of the charges that are pending against him. but it is quite serious that our national secrets were literally in the same place that he uses to go and do number two."



Watch below or at the link.