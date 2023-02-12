'The party of a yowling Marjorie Taylor Greene' is going to hand Biden a second term: conservative columnist

According to the editor-in-chief for the conservative National Review, the events of the past week are a foreshadowing of the direction the Republican Party is headed and that it will guarantee President Joe Biden a second term.

Making the assumption that the current president will run for re-election, Rich Lowry claimed that the outbursts by controversial Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) while Biden was speaking reflects badly on the entire Republican Party and that will be reflected in the 2024 presidential election.

Making it clear that he is no fan of the Democratic president, Lowry lamented that far-right extremists like the Georgia GOP lawmaker are becoming the face of the party and are turning off swing voters -- which would spell electoral doom much like it did in the 2022 midterms when the GOP "red wave" failed to materialize.

Putting it bluntly, he wrote that Republicans losing to Biden again "would set some sort of record for utterly avoidable, self-imposed political futility."

As for that State of the Union address, and Taylor Greene's antics, he added, "If the voters believe the choice is between a rickety Joe Biden and the party of a yowling Marjorie Taylor Greene, they’re going to pick Biden every time."

Then there is the dark cloud of Donald Trump as the potential GOP presidential nominee hanging over the party.

"Trump leads in the polling in about half of head-to-head match-ups with Biden. But who would be shocked if Biden, working with a mountain of anti-Trump material that grows almost by the day, prevails against him again, should he be the GOP nominee?" Lowry wrote before adding, "All this doesn’t counsel panic about 2024; it does counsel taking Biden seriously, and acknowledging that beating him is a challenge that will require shrewdness and prudence."

"Trump already lost to him once, and that was before his delusions about the 2020 election, before January 6, before he added a whole host of new outlandish statements and actions to his already prodigious record, and before his once-fresh political act began to grow stale," the editor suggested. "Dodging the bullet on another Trump nomination, assuming the party can do it, is just the start. It needs to project a seriousness of purpose and a commitment to competent governance. That doesn’t mean that it should be fainthearted and compromising — indeed, the opposite — but it needs to realize that its target audience is wider than the base and that the often-ridiculous, usually dishonest Joe Biden is not a pushover."



You can read more here (subscription required)