A former shock jock who witnessed an alleged phone call in which. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was informed he'd had sex with an underage girl has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the FBI.
The federal investigation into whether Gaetz sex-trafficked a minor took "another twist" on Wednesday when Joe Ellicott, a Florida collectibles dealer known as "Big Joe," pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud and drug charges in Orlando, according to a report from Politico.
"Ellicott is a relatively minor figure in the ongoing Gaetz probe but was listed on a federal grand jury subpoena in December 2020 along with Gaetz and several other men," the site reported. "As part of his plea agreement, Ellicott, who remains free on pretrial conditions, has agreed to 'cooperate fully with the United States in the investigation and prosecution of other people,' according to court documents. Ellicott’s attorney previously said those individuals include Gaetz, a close ally of former President Donald Trump."
Ellicott was a good friend of Gaetz's "wingman," Joel Greenberg. Last month, the Daily Beast reported that Ellicott was present when Greenberg called Gaetz to inform him that a teenager with whom both men had paid to have sex was underage.
Politico notes that Ellicott's guilty plea came days after Greenberg, who is also cooperating in the Gaetz investigation, requested another delay in his sentencing.
"Greenberg has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including sex trafficking the same 17-year-old victim allegedly in the Gaetz probe," Politico reports, adding that the Gaetz' probe appeared to "ramp up" in January when the congressman's ex-girlfriend testified before a grand jury.