Trump-loving conspiracy theorist gets sued by Michigan GOP clerk after she lobbed accusations of bribery

Melissa Carone, who served as a "star witness" for attorney Rudy Giuliani in his failed attempts to get President Joe Biden's win in Michigan overturned, is now being sued by a Republican clerk whom she had accused of a wide variety of crimes.
The Detroit Metro Times reports that Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot filed a lawsuit in Macomb County Circuit Court late last week that accused Carone of making repeated defamatory statements about him, including claims that he conducted "illegal elections," and took money from "an illegal immigrant to turn in a lottery ticket."
Interestingly, Grot cannot be accused of being insufficiently loyal to former President Donald Trump, as he was one of the Republicans who agreed to serve as a fake presidential elector in Michigan as part of Trump's scheme to stay in power.
The Detroit Metro Times describes the feud between Carone and Grot as "the latest clash between Michigan Republicans who are turning on themselves less than three months before the general election," while also noting that "the lawsuit was filed one day after the Macomb County GOP held two competing county conventions as Republicans squabble over control of the party."
Carone, who appeared besides Giuliani at a hearing in Michigan, was so over-the-top that she ended up going viral and being lampooned on the comedy show "Saturday Night Live" in 2020.
Carone had already been deemed "not credible" by a Michigan judge but that did not stop Giuliani from parading her before the Michigan House hearing.
Giuliani helped to lead the Trump campaign's legal effort to contest the 2020 election, filing lawsuits that purported to expose ballot fraud and staging public hearings in the swing states where Trump lost narrowly.
But when the lawsuits filed by Giuliani and other Trump allies actually reached the courts, they ended up being tossed out by judges -- sometimes in scathing terms.
"The People have spoken," wrote US District Court Judge Linda Parker. "This case represents well the phrase: 'this ship has sailed.'"
Parker said the suit seeking to overturn Biden's victory in Michigan was "stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach."
With additional reporting by AFP