NBA player Jonathan Isaac to appear at Idaho conspiracy theory conference with MyPillow CEO: report

On Tuesday, the Orlando Weekly reported that Jonathan Isaac, an NBA player in for the Orlando Magic who has become a right-wing celebrity for his opposition to vaccines, will appear at a fundamentalist Christian conspiracy theory gathering alongside Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist.

"Alongside the CPAC undercard and OAN advertisers, Isaac is set to appear at the fundamentalist Christian conference on the border of Idaho and Washington state. Only 4,000 tickets will be sold to the so-called 'Great Reawakening vs. Great Reset' show," reported Alex Galbraith. "Isaac has become a D-list conservative cause célèbre since opting to avoid getting vaccinated for COVID-19."

"The first-round draft pick has not played in the NBA since suffering an injury in the last full season before the pandemic," the report noted. "He's appeared at other conferences put on by organizer Clay Clark, who has postulated that the COVID-19 vaccine will turn people into zombies."

Lindell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been trying relentlessly since 2020 to prove that the election was stolen from Trump, making a variety of wild claims in the process.

IN OTHER NEWS: Experts accuse Trump-appointed judge of 'obstruction of justice' over Mar-a-Lago ruling

Central to his claim is a baseless idea that voting machines are being used to cook elections at every level, around the country, and even other countries. He has held a number of public events promising to provide or aggregate evidence of this fraud, and repeatedly claimed that the Supreme Court was on the verge of reinstating Trump to office as a result of a half-baked "petition" he submitted to the justices.

Lindell's wild claims have taken a toll on his reputation and legal situation. He faces a lawsuit from a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems, whom he claimed had been a key architect of election fraud. His pillow business has also taken a hit; major retailers have pulled their orders for MyPillow, including Walmart, whom Mike Lindell compared to Nazi Germany for not stocking his products. And even Fox News, caught up in their own lawsuits for promoting election conspiracy theories, has stopped booking him on air, which he has repeatedly attacked them over on his online webcasts.