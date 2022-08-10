Here’s what the Jan. 6 Committee asked Mike Pompeo: reporter
The House Select Committee has paused its public hearings, but its investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection continues to move forward with gathering speed.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testified Tuesday before the panel, while Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano walked out of his own deposition after just 15 minutes following a dispute over his demand to record the meeting, and Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell discussed the latest developments on MSNBC's "Way Too Early."

"They spoke to Pompeo and spoke to Mastriano yesterday trying to get more details in separate lines of inquiry," Lowell said. "The deposition with Pompeo was aimed at the 25th Amendment discussions that happened off of Jan. 6. Mastriano was more about the days and weeks leading up to the Capitol attack, as well as the day of Jan. 6 itself."

Lowell said the investigation was gaining momentum after the public hearings shook loose new evidence and compelled witnesses to cooperate.

"You're seeing the committee fan out and investigate a number of different lines of inquiry through the month of August," he said. "This has been the busiest month so far, at least for their investigation, which is saying something when they have been doing this for 11 months. That's really significant. A lot is teeing up to their interim report they want to release in mid-September when the House comes back into session. They hold series of hearings around the release of that report, so I think they're trying to do a lot of housekeeping, trying to tie together loose ends at the moment."

