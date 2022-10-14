'Who are these people?' Morning Joe left speechless by Republicans hurting democracy for 'failed reality TV host'

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was left speechless by Republican lawmakers blaming House speaker Nancy Pelosi for the Jan. 6 riot when they personally witnessed her decisive actions to stop the violence.

The House Select Committee showed video of Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer attempting to call in the National Guard and police reinforcements as Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, and GOP lawmakers like Steve Scalise and John Thune saw this but later spread conspiracy theories blaming them for security failures.

"Steve Scalise, he heard Nancy Pelosi telling the Pentagon, get people over here, if it were the Pentagon or the White House, we know what you would do, you need to do it for us," Scarborough said. "Scalise heard that and went out later on press conference and lied about it, and then you've got the guy who wants to be the next speaker of the House [Kevin McCarthy], screaming at Donald Trump [at] the top of his lungs, saying they needed help, and yelling at him and swearing at him, saying these are your people, and then going on the House floor saying Donald Trump needed to be held accountable, and then going down to Mar-a-Lago, if your kids are eating cereal cover their ears, kissing Donald Trump's ass."

"You wonder how somebody, their heart could be so hardened and their love for America could be negotiable to see what Steve Scalise is doing, hearing Nancy Pelosi, shouting that they needed the National Guard there, and then Steve Scalise going out and lying to the American people, saying, well, the committee won't answer this question, why didn't Nancy Pelosi do more to get the National Guard there -- he's right there," Scarborough added. "I see John Thune right there, when these questions are raised, why don't they speak out about it. A lot of people hate Mitch McConnell that watch this show. On that day, Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence stood up for America, and they said this mob is not going to win the day. We're going to go back on the floor and we are going to vote."



RELATED: Wall Street Journal passes sentence on Trump's 'dereliction of duty on Jan. 6'

Republican lawmakers were endangered by the mob, whose violent actions they initially condemned but later excused -- and Scarborough was outraged by their shifting positions.

"Other Republicans who were helping the Secret Service shove a piece of furniture in front of doors so the mob would not kill them, going out and telling his constituents later that they were just tourists, that they weren't an angry mob, when he feared for his life, when guns were drawn," Scarborough said. "Again, who are these people?"

"Who are these people, because they are not the people I served with who loved, loved American democracy," he added, "and would walk on to the House floor every day, and we would look at each other, and sometimes we would just stop and say, my God, this is the center of democracy, not only in America but across the world, how blessed are we by god to be able to stand in this House and here we are in 2022, and they're selling American democracy out for a failed reality TV host who lost them the White House, who lost them the Senate, who lost them the House and who lost them their political soul."



Watch the video below or at this link.