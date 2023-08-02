Morning Joe and Mika highlight GOP's 'toxic relationship' with Trump: 'They don't fear him -- they hate him'
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski highlighted the "toxic relationship" that compelled Republicans to defend Donald Trump against serious criminal charges.

The twice-impeached former president was indicted for a third time, in this case by special counsel Jack Smith for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the "Morning Joe" co-hosts called out GOP lawmakers and conservative media hosts for rallying around Trump despite knowing he was likely guilty as charged.

"They know what happened, and you can see this on Fox News last night, a split between some opinion hosts who really just turned in some extraordinarily sad, depressing performances, and they're doing it because they fear, unfortunately, their own viewers," Scarborough said.

He singled out Fox News broadcasters Steve Doocy and Bret Baier for covering the indictment as straight news, but said many conservatives continued to stand by the ex-president.

"So there's a split, and the people, the same with Republicans, we talked about the Republicans that have done the right thing here, and I think what's all the more remarkable about Republicans that have done the right thing are how many we've seen over the past six years who haven't," Scarborough said. "They don't fear Donald Trump -- they hate Donald Trump. Let me say that again: Kevin McCarthy, these other Republicans, they don't fear him -- they hate him. They fear his supporters. They fear his supporters will turn the channel to another network. They fear his supporters will vote for another Republican."

"That's a toxic relationship," Brzezinski said.

