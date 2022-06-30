Trump is going to use an 'OJ Simpson' defense -- and it will fail: George Conway
O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center on July 20, 2017, in Lovelock, Nevada. - Jason Bean/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

Attorney George Conway on Thursday predicted that former President Donald Trump would try to defend himself against criminal charges using a tactic that had previously been employed by disgraced former NFL star O.J. Simpson.

During an appearance on CNN, Conway said Trump's strongest potential defense against criminal charges for illegally trying to obstruct Congress from certifying the 2020 election would be to argue he sincerely believed the election was stolen and he simply wanted a proper investigation.

That said, he didn't believe such a strategy would work given the recent testimony by former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson.

"You remember the O.J. Simpson case, not the first one, not the murder case, but the one he actually went to jail for nine years in Nevada state prison for which was an armed robbery case," he said. "He lured a memorabilia dealer into a hotel because he thought the guy had stolen his stuff... so he wanted to take it back and he took it back at gunpoint."

Conway then linked this directly to Trump.

"But it didn't matter that O.J. Simpson thought that the stuff belonged to him. no more than it matters that Donald Trump might have thought that the election was won by him," he explained. "He still used illegal means and intended to use illegal means to steal the stuff back, and that's the thing that's happening with Trump. What happened with Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony is that it showed that Donald Trump intended to use illegal means, force, to take back the presidency by marching with these people he knew couldn't cross through magnetometers because they were armed and he didn't care."

