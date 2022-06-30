Cassidy Hutchinson 'put fingerprints on everyone in the White House' in bombshell testimony: reporter

Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has moved the Jan. 6 investigation forward in important ways, according to a reporter who has been covering the insurrection.

The former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testified this week that her boss was disengaged as Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, and Donald Trump was enraged that he couldn't join them,

Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Thursday what she found so compelling about her account.

"Why I think Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony was scheduled on Tuesday and why it was so effective was because she really put fingerprints on every person in the White House who had a firsthand seat to the potential criminal activity by the former president and his co-conspirators," Alemany said. "And so that we have heard from people involved from the committee that that is in part why the testimony from Cassidy, the surprise testimony, announced with 24 hours in advance, was scheduled for when it was scheduled."

The House Select Committee issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who multiple witnesses have said pushed back on Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss.

"We've also heard that now this subpoena, as a lawyer close to Pat Cipollone confirms, it was provided to -- provide some coverage for him," Aleman said. "But at the same time, we've also heard that there are fears amongst lawmakers on the committee that he's ultimately not going to cooperate, that these tactics to pressure him in to cooperating with the committee are going to backfire and people close to Pat are really skeptical that he's ultimately going to come forward, a lawyer who worked closely with him told us."

"At the end of the day, he is a big executive privilege guy, which should be obvious to all of us," she added, "but that also he thought that the court ruling in the case of Don McGahn, another former White House counsel to former President Trump, was wrong and that that was wrongly decided and that's when the courts decided that McGahn was compelled to provide testimony to the House under certain parameters. What we're watching now very closely is whether or not the committee is successful in those negotiations with Cipollone and whether or not this public pressure campaign that, you know, started months ago has culminated with Cassidy Hutchinson is going to effectively work for them."



