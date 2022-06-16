Florida woman has racist meltdown after restaurant won't give her a refund

Tapper played a clip of Trump White House attorney Eric Hershmann's testimony where he says he warned "coup memo" lawyer John Eastman his scheme would result in violence, which Eastman discounted.



"It's reprehensible," Garza said. "You know, he knew that was going to cause an uproar and he didn't care. He didn't care how much bloodshed was going to spill or happen that day and said 'Screw it, I'm going to do it anyway.' A lot of people knew."

"I was actually more moved on the first hearing with a lot of the testimony that I heard. I mean, even today as well, but because there were so many people that could have intervened and said, you know what? I'm going to do to the media. I'm going to go to the press. I'm going to scream from the rooftops and try and stop this. They knew Trump intimately, they knew how dangerous he was, and nobody did anything to stop him."

"That's interesting," Tapper replied.

"I don't want to put words in your mouth, but when you see Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner or people like that, people who could have had a press conference and a million cameras would have come immediately. And said if she had said something like, please don't listen to what my dad is saying, is that who you're thinking of?" Tapper asked.

"Absolutely, yes. Ivanka in particular. I mean, families were decimated because of what happened on the 6th. people died because of what happened on the 6th," she said. "Just absolutely despicable."

Tapper suggested she look into the camera and speak directly to the couple through CNN's broadcast.

"Jared, Ivanka, yes, it's hard to stand up to a family member, a father, father-in-law, but you could have done something," she said while looking at the camera.

"You could have avoided the bloodshed that took place, including the suicides that took place after. People died, people are still hurting," she wrote. "You heard Caroline Edwards' testimony. She's still impacted today. Many other officers are still hurting, physically and emotionally from what happened on the 6th," Garza said.

