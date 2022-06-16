Florida woman has racist meltdown after restaurant won't give her a refund

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that a viral video shows a woman in Orlando, Florida having a racist meltdown at a Cajun restaurant after an employee refused to give her the meal for free.
"According to the King Cajun Crawfish Instagram page, the customer wanted her money back after claiming that a portion of her meal — the majority of which she’d already eaten — was spoiled," reported Brook Leigh Howard. "When the employee told the customer that she couldn’t get a refund, the customer called her a 'Chinese b*tch' before using a mock Asian accent."
"The customer then walked away from the counter to leave the restaurant, but forgot her to-go order," continued the report. "She went back to the employee, mocked her again, told her to go back to her country, and called her a 'Korean b*tch,' perhaps not realizing that China and Korea are two different countries."
The perpetrator has been identified as a "local small business owner," according to the report.
This comes amid a number of racial incidents reported in the Sunshine State.
In March, a video circulated of a Lee County man hurling the N-word at a pregnant woman during a parking dispute. Another man in Daytona Beach was arrested earlier this month after threatening to burn down a Black neighbor's house.
Watch the exchange below:
\u201cKing Cajun Crawfish Orlando:\n\n"She ordered snow crabs and fried shrimp. At the end of the meal to pay, she said the shrimp was spoiled (it wasn\u2019t) and she ate 3. We said sorry we cannot refund it and she started saying racist remarks. She also took all her food Togo.\u201d— Asian Dawn (@Asian Dawn) 1655261938