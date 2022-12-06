Republicans attending Capitol Police ceremony dodge questions about Trump’s fundraiser for Jan. 6 attackers

WASHINGTON — There were several Republicans who were willing to celebrate the Capitol Police and Washington, D.C. Metro Police that lost their lives in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack. They along with others who risked their lives at the Capitol were honored in a bipartisan ceremony Tuesday where everyone was welcomed to honor the officers.

A line of lawmakers, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), stood to shake hands with some of the officers, who refused to take their hand.

Deceased officer Brian Sicknick's brother, Ken, explained that it was because most of the Republicans have refused to "stand up for what's right and wrong. With them, it's party first."

Speaking to Raw Story after the ceremony, GOP Senate members dodged questions about Trump's recent fundraiser supporting the Jan. 6 attackers who are still in prison.

“People have been treated unconstitutionally, in my opinion, and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” the former president pledged in a video. “It’s the weaponization of the Department of Justice, and we can’t let this happen in this country.”

Republicans who would speak to Raw Story refused to denounce Trump's ongoing support and help for the attackers.

"Well, um, these guys are heroes and patriots, as was pointed out," Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said. "And, you know, I can't imagine any American working against that."

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), who has been a dedicated supporter of Trump, dodged questions as well.

"Yeah, I'll leave that up to him," he said, noting that the Capitol Police kept all of them safe on Jan. 6. "They work long, hard hours."

Meanwhile, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) agreed that Trump's actions juxtaposed with McConnell's are worlds apart, though he dodged questions by saying that the Republican Party is a big tent with a lot of different views.

"McConnell's been pretty strong about what he's said, right?" Cassidy told Raw Story. "And I think everybody in there is part of the day, and so, I respect that."

When asked how he reconciles the differences, Cassidy said he couldn't speak to it. "In any party — any party is a coalition and so, you just can't pretend to speak to everybody.

"I was part of it," he also said. "My daughter was with me... So, anyway, I lived it."







With additional reporting by Matt Laslo