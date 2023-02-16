'Most rational Americans' already know: Senators respond to Georgia grand jury declaring no 2020 election fraud

WASHINGTON — Senators are doing their final votes and heading out of Washington for another week off of Capitol Hill. But as the information became available about the Fulton County special grand jury, some were still on hand to respond.

The main takeaway from what was published said that the special grand jury concluded there was no election fraud in the state in 2020.

"For most rational Americans that's not breaking news," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) when Raw Story asked him about the report's findings. "Again, I go back to what President Trump's own then-head of CISA, Chris Krebs said. The 2020 election was the fairest, most open, transparent —and I'm paraphrasing it — election in American history. So, again, what you're seeing is when you continue to see these election deniers that are being put up for office, even in areas that are red, Americans aren't buying it."

CISA stands for Former United States Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. He infamously told "60 Minutes" in late Nov. 2020 that Trump's claims were false.

IN OTHER NEWS: He bought a gun for Kyle Rittenhouse — now he’s headed to jail after a tearful apology

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) told Raw Story that he began hearing lies about Georgia from the very early days of the 2020 election.

"No factual support of those efforts. [It was] something the previous president claimed and everyone else jumped on board. I hope people learn from it so that it doesn't happen again," he said. "It's dangerous and what I mean by it's dangerous is that it's dangerous not just for our democracy, but for all of those election officials down there — Democrats and Republicans — whose lives are being threatened every day because they're volunteering their own efforts. And that's not right. Not in the United States of America. not anywhere."

He went on to say that he hopes people can learn from the ordeal.

"And look, there's some pushback on the previous president now on Capitol Hill. I hope that'll spread," Luján continued. "But this is an eye-opener and I hope people can take time to reflect — that were promoting these lies."

He's concerned that it's going to continue because election conspiracies continue to be repeated with very little accountability.

Trump and his lawyers have proclaimed that he's clearly innocent because the special grand jury never called him to testify. That is false.

When asked about those that have faced violence predicated on the lie he lamented that he sees that at home too.

"I hear it from folks in the airport in New Mexico and you try to have a conversation and sometimes you have a good outcome and sometimes you get shouted down as well and people need to be willing to chat," he continued. "And then go from there. But let's at least agree on what is factual and then we can have a disagreement."





With additional reporting by Matt Laslo