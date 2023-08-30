MSNBC host questions why Roger Stone hasn't been charged despite role in 2020 plot

The day before the Jan. 6 attack, Donald Trump was telling Mark Meadows to get Roger Stone and Gen. Michael Flynn on the phone ASAP. Speaking about Stone's role in the 2020 election overthrow, MSNBC's Ari Melber said that it seems every road leads back to the so-called "dirty trickster."

Melber showed several clips of the recently revealed Stone documentary, "A Storm Foretold," and put everything together with other testimony, a number of documents in special counsel Jack Smith's case, and testimony from witnesses. Melber explained that it seems to paint a picture of Stone's involvement in the conspiracy.

"So, take this together: Stone is a convicted Trump adviser known for his dirty tricks. Stone was spending those same early January days in direct contact with now-convicted seditionists, the Oath Keepers," Melber explained. "There's footage of that on the day of the 6th, and Stone spent that post-election period with another convicted seditionist, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio. You're looking at video of them in mid-December 2020, leading up to the Jan. 6th act at this time. So, of all the possible things on then-outgoing President Trump's mind on the eve of his last stand on Jan. 6th, what was he doing? Trump was personally directing calls to felon Roger Stone, who was literally spending time with the leadership of two militias who led that insurrection violence, who infamously led those stack formations that breached the capitol doorways despite police protection."

He showed a clip of Mark Meadows' aid Cassidy Hutchinson testifying before the House Select Committee investigating the 2020 election overthrow attempt and the Jan. 6 attack. Hutchinson recalled Trump ordered Meadows to get Stone and Flynn on Jan. 5, 2021.

Melber also noted that a video clip from the documentary also shows Stone dictating a message that outlines the fake electors' plot before the 2020 election was even finished.

The host made it clear he doesn't know what Stone has remained unindicted or otherwise linked as a co-conspirator in the Fulton County or the federal case from special counsel Smith.

See the clip of Melber's investigative report below or at the link.