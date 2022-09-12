Ron Johnson swears he never lies — then attacks 'the left' demanding they should be kicked 'out' of churches

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is having a difficult reelection back home as he's being forced to answer questions from voters about his role in ongoing concerns over Russia and involvement in the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.

Johnson is dealing with the controversy and his lies around his role in the 2020 election overthrow attempt. At one point, hours prior to officials being at the Capitol, Johnson was given an envelope with the fake electors for at least two states inside. He was to give it to Vice President Mike Pence. Instead, a top Johnson aide didn't seem to know what to do with it and reached out to a Pence aide, who said not to hand the envelope over. The fake electors' scandal is now an investigation by the Justice Department. One of those fake electors works for Johnson.

Johnson was asked by reporters about it and pretended to be on a phone call. The reporters called him out on it and Johnson tried to pawn it off on an "intern" acting alone. It turned out to be his chief of staff. Johnson then lied a second time that he didn't know who gave them the envelope. It turned out to be a member of Congress.

Johnson also has been attacked over the past six years about his close relationship with Russia. In a Fox interview last month, Johnson admitted that people in his state think he's a "tool for Vladimir Putin" because he spent Jan. 4 Independence Day in the country as well as other issues.

Johnson did a personal investigation into Trump's call with Ukraine in which he asked for a "favor" that the country announce an investigation into Joe Biden ahead of the election. Johnson, along with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who is also up for reelection, published an 11-page defense of his actions that turned out to be products of Russian disinformation.

Johnson tried to defend himself by saying that he used two Ukrainian sources for his"investigation," but left out that there were direct quotes pulled from Russian state media in the text, Just Security explained.

After Johnson's Russia trip in 2018, he “shocked” Republican colleagues by questioning U.S.'s stance on Russia and saying, “We need to take a look at sanctions—are they actually changing Russia's behavior?"

Johnson has been cagy about the issue ever since, but did take a moment to brag that it was his fake investigation that would get Trump elected in 2020. Now that Russia has attacked Ukraine, it brings up questions about whether such a major leader in the Senate could be serving the interest of someone other than the United States and its allies.

The second issue Johnson voiced was his opposition to the so-called "left," which he doesn't define, but could reasonably be assumed to mean anyone who voted for Democrats. Johnson said that the "left" wanted to destroy the "nuclear family," which is a right-wing rallying cry that goes back to Dan Quayle's attack on a television character who had a baby without being married. The show ultimately wrote it into the show bringing on families like single mothers, grandparents raising their grandchildren, single fathers and other family units.

Johnson went on to lambast liberals, saying that they have no business being part of churches. As part of a rant that liberals had "infiltrated" all institutions like law, journalism, education and other institutions, he included the church as his gripe. Christianity generally revolves around embracing any and everyone, but in what Johnson told Fox he'd just Democrats be shoved "out."

See the videos below or at the link here:





Johnson promised not to lie www.youtube.com