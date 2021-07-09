GOP's Ron Johnson pens self-pitying op-ed complaining about media criticism of his anti-vax press conference

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) lashed out at local press for reporting on the backlash he has received for questioning the coronavirus vaccines, which have been found to be safe and effective.

Johnson complained about his press coverage in an 800-word op-ed published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"It is sad, and a troubling reflection on the current state of mainstream media, that I find myself having to respond to yet another unwarranted hit piece by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its Wisconsin affiliates," Johnson complained.

"It amazes me that the liberal mainstream media have declared me a polarizing figure," Johnson said, despite saying he wasn't concerned about Trump's insurrection because it wasn't conducted by Black Lives Matter activists.

"I'm not bombastic, and I don't engage in personal political attacks. Instead, I tell the truth," Johnson claimed, despite infamously lying about the insurrection.

Johnson then attempted to defend hosting a forum for vaccine skepticism. Johnson's event was harshly criticized for cementing GOP opposition to the vaccines.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson blasted the Republican for hosting the event.

Following the event, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel told readers that Johnson is "not fit to be your senator."

Johnson is up for re-election in 2022, but has not announced if he will run for re-election following his major public shift during the Trump era.

In May, CNN fact-checked Johnson's COVID-19 misinformation:



