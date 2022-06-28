Newsmax hosts laughs at Rudy Giuliani's assault claims: 'I've got to be honest -- it doesn't look that bad'

A host on the right-wing Newsmax network belittled Rudy Giuliani's claims that he was assaulted at a Staten Island grocery store.
The former New York City mayor called in to host Greg Kelly's prime-time program from a rally for his son's gubernatorial campaign, and they discussed an incident Sunday afternoon at a ShopRite, where an employee approached Giuliani, tapped him on the back and called him a "scumbag."
"I'm going to show the people what happened and you tell me, because let me see the video if you don't mind, uh, this person with the hand on your back, I've got to be honest -- it doesn't look that bad," Kelly said. "But I understand that looks can be deceiving."
The district attorney downgraded charges for employee Daniel Gill to third-degree assault, third-degree menacing, and second-degree harassment over the caught-on-camera confrontation inside the supermarket, but Giuliani insisted he could have been seriously injured.
"You know that that was that was the woman who was rubbing my back, not the guy," Giuliani said, as Kelly chuckled. "Are you watching? So the woman, that woman, uh, gave a statement to the police and the guy hit me so hard that she herself almost fell from the reverberation of it. She's a city worker. There's a second-grade detective there, that's the lady who helped me."
Kelly, who had been making skeptical and amused faces as Giuliani spoke, told the former mayor he was glad he hadn't been injured.
"Alright, good, that that makes sense," Kelly said. "Well, look, I'm sorry you were roughed up."
Under pressure to respond forcefully to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said the White House is not currently discussing the idea of using federal property to ensure access to abortion services for those living in states that have banned or are moving to ban the procedure.
Asked specifically about the proposal during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Harris initially dodged the question, saying the Biden administration is looking to "do everything we can to empower women to not only seek but to receive the care where it is available."
When Bash followed up, Harris said the idea is "not right now what we are discussing."
"We are 130-odd days away from an election, which is going to include Senate races," Harris added. "Part of the issue here is the court is acting, and now Congress needs to act."
The vice president did say the White House is exploring options to guarantee that pregnant people have "access to the medication they need" and "freedom of travel" as Republican-controlled states look to restrict their residents' ability to obtain abortion care across state lines.
After Harris' interview aired, an unnamed White House official toldInsider that "while this [federal lands] proposal is well-intentioned, it could put women and providers at risk."
"And importantly, in states where abortion is now illegal," the official added, "women and providers who are not federal employees could be potentially be prosecuted."
Several prominent Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), have called on the Biden administration to urgently and creatively use all of the federal resources at its disposal—including property—to provide access to abortion in Republican-led states where it's now outlawed.
Eight states, including Texas and Oklahoma, enacted total abortion bans almost immediately after the Supreme Court's right-wing majority handed down its ruling ending Roe, and others will soon follow as reproductive rights groups attempt to fight back with lawsuits and mass mobilizations.
Before Harris' interview aired Monday, Warren suggested that the Biden administration could move to set up Planned Parenthood outposts on the edges of national parks. Utah, Texas, and South Dakota are among the Republican-led states where such a strategy could be deployed—almost certainly sparking legal pushback from GOP officials.
"They could put up tents, have trained personnel—and be there to help people who need it," Warren told the Washington Post. "It's time to declare a medical emergency."
During a Friday rally in New York City, Ocasio-Cortez urged the Biden administration to "open abortion clinics on federal lands in red states right now," an effort that would likely involve utilizing Defense Department and Veterans Affairs facilities.
The New York Democrat characterized such a move—one of several she's urging the administration to take—as "the babiest of the babiest of the baby steps."
As Vox's Li Zhou explains, "Because federal lands aren't subject to states' civil laws and there's room to interpret criminal laws, clinics could theoretically establish themselves on places like military bases without having to deal with a state's bans."
Zhou cites Khiara Bridges of U.C. Berkeley's Center on Reproductive Rights and Justice, who said last month that "even though the land is inside the border of a state, it wouldn’t be governed by the laws of a state."
The Supreme Court's ruling on Friday forced a number of clinics in GOP-dominated states across the country to cease operations, leaving many people seeking abortions confused about their options as trigger bans took effect.
In states such as Tennessee, trigger laws won't become active for several weeks, causing a chaotic scramble among providers and patients. In states where abortion services are now prohibited, people may be forced to turn to international telehealth companies to obtain medication abortion.
At some clinics, including Alamo Women's Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio, patients had to be turned away on the morning of the high court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
"The Supreme Court made this decision today and, unfortunately, your geographical location affects your bodily autonomy," Andrea Gallegos, the administrator of the San Antonio clinic, told patients waiting in the facility's lobby.
Former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson is expected to testify at a surprise January 6th Committee hearing on Tuesday, which has led to speculation about what new information she could offer that hasn't already been disclosed.
"Trump world people are certain to say that Hutchinson was a low-level staffer who did not know anything," Sherman writes. "This couldn't be farther from the truth. She had a front row seat to nearly everything for a long period of time."
Sherman goes on to elaborate on Hutchinson's lengthy resume working for the Trump White House.
"She was a very close Meadows aide who also worked with Capitol Hill on the [legislative] affairs side," he writes. "She very much was on the inside. Her testimony will be very, very interesting."
While it's not known what new information Hutchinson will be giving at Tuesday's hearing, her past testimony has already revealed a number of explosive stories about Trump and other White House officials' actions in the days leading up to the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol.
Among other things, Hutchison has revealed that multiple Republican lawmakers sought preemptive pardons for their roles in helping Trump stay in power; that Meadows burned documents in his office shortly after having a meeting with Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who was a key congressional ally in the efforts to block certification of the 2020 election; that Meadows said Trump believed Vice President Mike Pence deserved to be hanged; that White House counsel Pat Cipollone informed the Trump White House that their plan to use "alternate" electors was flatly illegal; and that Trump stopped talking about invoking martial law because it would lead to mass resignations.