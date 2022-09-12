Giuliani's descent into a 'sad, pathetic figure' began when he was 'completely humiliated' in 2008: biographer

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," the author of "Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor,” explained that the man once known as "America's Mayor" began his long descent into the beaten man facing an avalanche of lawsuits and criminal investigation due to his relationship with Donald Trump.

Speaking with the hosts, Andrew Kirtzman claimed Rudy Giuliani left his job as New York City mayor seeking to cash in and to remain relevant -- and both of those goals led to his eventual demise.

In an op-ed on Saturday, Kirtzman wrote that "the man of law and order, famed for his rectitude as United States attorney for the Southern District of New York in the 1980s, is a subject of investigations in Georgia and Washington, D.C. Both center on deeply cynical actions to upend the 2020 election results."

The author then added that these probes "reveal a corruption of character, triggered by a succession of moral compromises over the years undertaken to maintain the power and money that he’d grown accustomed to after Sept. 11."

During his appearance on MSNBC, the author was asked by Morning Joe regular Mike Barnicle how Giuliani went from the highs of being celebrated as a hero after the 9/11 terrorist attack to the disgraced 78-year-old facing financial ruin.

"Andrew, would you agree with this assessment, and I've read large portions of the book, the money stuff, the intellectual and moral corruption, I think a lot of people get," Barnicle prompted. "But at this stage of his life is the trajectory downward to such an extent that basically we have Rudy Giuliani -- who used to be Rudy Giuliani the Mayor of America -- now he's just a sad pathetic figure waving his hands saying, 'please, please, notice me, notice me again'?"

"Well it goes back to his desperation for relevance," the biographer replied. "In 2008 he was the front-runner for that race for a year; his race for president when the race started in 2008 lasted four weeks."

"He ended with one delegate, completely humiliated and since then it was -- it has been kind of a downward spiral ever since," he elaborated. "In the book I talked about this huge depression that Giuliani endured after the 2000 races. The drinking started. How Donald Trump took Giuliani under his wing and basically hid him out at Mar-a-Lago for a month and a half as Giuliani kind of convalesced. And the relationship between Giuliani and Trump solidified just around then and even to this day he's kind of like the last true believer in what Trump was doing in terms of the 2020 race."

