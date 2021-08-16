'Look who's talking': Giuliani buried in laughter after accusing Biden of 'worsening cognitive impairment'
Rudy Giuliani (Screen cap).

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani stepped in it on Monday morning when he weighed in on the chaos in Afghanistan and then accused President Joe Biden of "worsening cognitive impairment" that makes him incapable of performing his presidential duties.

Giuliani -- who has been dogged by reports that he was drunk most of the time while advising Donald Trump on overturning the election results and once, mistakenly, held an election fraud press conference in the parking lot of a landscaping company -- tweeted out: "The catastrophe in Afghanistan makes Biden's inability to make correct decisions about foreign policy no longer a joke. Combined with almost daily demonstrations of worsening cognitive impairment, this national security problem can no longer be covered-up."

Needless to say, critics of Trump's legal advisor flooded his Twitter feed with comments about his own cognitive issues while also pointing out the Afghanistan debacle has its roots in Trump's peace treaty agreement with the Taliban.

You can see some comments below:















